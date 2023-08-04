Juanma Lillo has returned to Pep Guardiola's coaching staff, Manchester City have announced.

Lillo originally joined City in 2020 and was a prominent figure during two Premier League titles and the 2021 Champions League final.

He also managed Guardiola towards the end of his playing career, with the City boss referring to him as "amazing".

Pep told the club's media, "He understands football on an incredible level, so he is the perfect person for me to work alongside.

"I have always been inspired by him – his knowledge of football, his intelligence and his humanity mark him out as a very special person in my life – and we have a shared ideology.

"He is a friend, a colleague and an inspiration. I am so, so happy he is back here at Manchester City.

"His preparation for matches is absolutely amazing. I know he will raise standards because he works so hard every single day."