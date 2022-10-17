Purrington facing 'period of time out'
Ross County defender Ben Purrington will be sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained in his side's 1-1 draw with Dundee United, the club confirmed via social media.
The summer signing from Charlton Athletic had to be aided off the field during County's recent Premiership clash after colliding with United forward, Steven Fletcher.
Malky Mackay's side remain rooted at the bottom of the table and he will now be without the 26-year-old for foreseeable fixtures, including Saturday's upcoming trip to Kilmarnock, who - alongside United - are above the Highland side on goal difference.