T﻿homas Frank has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Aston Villa.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Brentford boss:

H﻿e distanced himself from the Aston Villa job and said he has "unfinished business" with the Bees.

T﻿he goalless draw with Chelsea was "a very good example of what we are trying to build".

H﻿e added: "When you build a culture within a club where everyone wants to run hard and work hard for each other, that is the foundation for any football team."

H﻿e said Sunday's opponents "will run very hard and have a lot of energy", adding: "Villa Park will be backing them and it’s up to us to handle that atmosphere."

O﻿n Steven Gerrard's departure, Frank said: "I’m always a big believer in keeping the manager for a long time".

F﻿ollow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here