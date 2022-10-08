Livingston 0-1 Ross County: Analysis
George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland
David Martindale helped with the attempted repairs before kick-off, but he could have requested the goals be made twice the size and his side might still have failed to find the back of the net. They had 22 shots - 11 inside the box - but only three hit the target.
When you have 38 touches inside the opposition box, you simply have to translate that into goals.
Joel Nouble and Bryan Bahamboula both looked sharp in wide areas, and regularly beat their full-back, but there was a distinct lack of end product.
Livi have scored just seven league goals this season - it is a problem that they need to solve.