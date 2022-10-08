G﻿eorge O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

David Martindale helped with the attempted repairs before kick-off, but he could have requested the goals be made twice the size and his side might still have failed to find the back of the net. They had 22 shots - 11 inside the box - but only three hit the target.

When you have 38 touches inside the opposition box, you simply have to translate that into goals.

J﻿oel Nouble and Bryan Bahamboula both looked sharp in wide areas, and regularly beat their full-back, but there was a distinct lack of end product.

L﻿ivi have scored just seven league goals this season - it is a problem that they need to solve.