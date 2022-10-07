T﻿welve months after Newcastle's new owners set an initial target of being title contenders in five to 10 years it is fair to say the transformation has been impressive.

F﻿rom propping up the Premier League to pushing for the top six - there are underlying stats that point to how the Magpies have done it.

I﻿n that time, Newcastle's 57 points would put them sixth, behind only last season's top four and Arsenal, and a point clear of Manchester United.

T﻿heir home record has also been strong, putting them joint fifth with Leicester and Manchester United, and in front of Chelsea in that time.