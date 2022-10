Twelve months after Newcastle's new owners set an initial target of being title contenders in five to 10 years it is fair to say the transformation has been impressive.

From propping up the Premier League to pushing for the top six - there are underlying stats that point to how the Magpies have done it.

In that time, Newcastle's 57 points would put them sixth, behind only last season's top four and Arsenal, and a point clear of Manchester United.

Their home record has also been strong, putting them joint fifth with Leicester and Manchester United, and in front of Chelsea in that time.