Newcastle's lofty first year under new ownership
Twelve months after Newcastle's new owners set an initial target of being title contenders in five to 10 years it is fair to say the transformation has been impressive.
From propping up the Premier League to pushing for the top six - there are underlying stats that point to how the Magpies have done it.
In that time, Newcastle's 57 points would put them sixth, behind only last season's top four and Arsenal, and a point clear of Manchester United.
Their home record has also been strong, putting them joint fifth with Leicester and Manchester United, and in front of Chelsea in that time.
This season, Newcastle have lost just once and are comfortably in the top six for a variety of different metrics.
For instance, they are second for fewest goals conceded (eight) and for clean sheets (three) with summer signing Nick Pope's impressive form earning him an England recall.
At the other end of the pitch, they are fourth for total shots (127) and for shots on target (48), while only pacesetters Arsenal and Manchester City can better Newcastle's expected goals of 14.55.
Eddie Howe's high-pressing style is also reaping dividends with Newcastle regaining possession in the final third more times than anyone else (56).
The stats point to an impressive first year in charge for the Magpies' new owners on the pitch. Talk of titles looks more realistic than this time last year.