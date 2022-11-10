Tottenham v Leeds: Head-to-head stats
Tottenham have won seven of their past nine Premier League meetings with Leeds.
Leeds have lost each of their past five away league games against Spurs, since a 2-1 victory under David O’Leary in February 2001.
Spurs have lost three of their past four Premier League games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 24.
After an eight-game winless run, Leeds have now won their past two Premier League games. They last won more consecutively in May 2021 (4).