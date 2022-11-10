B﻿rendan Rodgers says that being with James Maddison when he spoke to Gareth Southgate about making the World Cup squad was "a great moment".

R﻿odgers revealed Maddison had a missed call from the England boss from before this morning's training session so he rang Southgate from Rodgers' office.

"﻿He spoke with Gareth and he had all the joy in the world when he came out," said Rodgers. "It's wonderful news for James and his family and I'm delighted for Gareth to have that talent available.

"﻿His level and consistency and his work ethic - he has shown he is one of the best players in the Premier League. This is a man who has shown resilience to keep fighting and now he's in the squad, it won't stop."

M﻿addison has excelled throughout 2022 and been alongside the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Harry Kane as the players with the most goal contributions in the Premier League.

R﻿odgers believes his versatility will offer an extra dimension to England's attack.

"﻿He can play all across the frontline and to a really high level," he said. "There are lots of midfielders who can conserve the ball but you need players to take the risk.

"England have other players who are talents but James is a really special talent who can unlock defences."