Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the win over Rangers: "It was a good game and we actioned it how we wanted to play. It was a really good defensive performance in a new structure and offensively, we created an awful lot. The Rangers goalie had some really nice saves and we missed some other (chances) but I liked it a lot.

"The free-kick from Trent [Alexander-Arnold] was outstanding and set-piece goals are actually my favourite goals because you don't have to wait for VAR. You just can celebrate them."

On the negative headlines his side’s displays have received at times this season: "The criticism is completely fine. We are not over the moon about our situation but let me say it like this. I don't think (criticism) had too much to do with the situation. It was the game that gave us this job to do.

"But I saw a team fully committed. That is what I like a lot and that's what we have to do."

On Trent Alexander-Arnold: "He played a good game, defensively especially. We set it up differently. We cannot talk about that every week but Trent has no defensive problem. We had a defensive problem - hopefully 'had'."

T﻿he goal was Alexander-Arnold's second Champions League goal, and his first since netting against Maribor five years ago.