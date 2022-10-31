S﻿portscene pundit James McFadden noted St Mirren's poor away form is "something they'll need to fix".

S﻿aturday's 3-0 defeat to Hibs at Easter Road was the Buddies fourth defeat in five away games.

"﻿It's something Stephen Robinson will be very aware of," said the former Scotland international.

"Their home record is very good so to try and replicated those performances at home - which are great - away from home, isn't easy.

"﻿It's funny, you hear the way Robinson says they like to set up, wanting to sit back and hit teams on the counter, you would expect that would suit being away from home!

"﻿It certainly works for them at the SMISA stadium but it's something they'll need to fix for their away games."