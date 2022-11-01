G﻿raham Potter says at a club like Chelsea "you are only 90 minutes away from a crisis" - but that as manager it's important to be "careful about what you listen to".

"﻿People can talk and say whatever they like but you have to be able to put that into perspective, understand where you are and where you have been and be as sensible as possible," he said.

"﻿There will always be people who don't like you or have a different view of the situation but I can't control that. All I can do is focus on how I think and how I act and let the outside noise carry on."

Speaking about the loss against Brighton on Saturday, Potter added: "It's one of those things you have to deal with. It's never nice to lose and the manner we did wasn’t pleasant.

"I think we got caught up with the atmosphere and they came out of the blocks fast. We didn’t do that ourselves so before we can talk about tactics we are 2-0 down.

"Then the environment is for the home team, we scored to make it 3-1 but we didn’t do enough to get the points. But we have to learn from the game and be better."