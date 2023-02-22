Manchester United will have to produce their "best performance of the season" to beat Barcelona and progress in the Europa League, insists boss Erik ten Hag.

The Europa League play-off tie between the two European heavyweights is delicately poised ahead of Thursday's return fixture at Old Trafford, after the first leg at the Nou Camp ended 2-2.

"We have to keep in the same mindset that every day we want to give a better version of ourselves so when you face such big teams as Barcelona you have to play your best otherwise you don’t have a chance," United's Dutch manager said.

"We have to give the best performance from this season and we believe [we can]. We all want to play big games, big matches - when we were young, we dreamed of it and we are now in that position.

"It’s still just February but big games are coming up - we are really excited and we have to give our best because we want to match the best."

United have lost just twice since a 6-3 defeat at Manchester City on 2 October, winning 22 of their past 29 games to remain in the trophy hunt on four fronts, but Ten Hag dismissed ideas they have not received enough credit for that run.

“It’s not about credit, it’s about trophies," he added. "We have the opportunity but the first focus point is always the next game.

"I’m totally excited about tomorrow. Two big, great teams facing each other at Old Trafford, it will be a massive atmosphere and great ambience - that is I think the best you can get."