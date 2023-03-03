Robson on facing Goodwin, Burrows talks & his own future
- Published
Phil McDonald, BBC Scotland
Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before Aberdeen's weekend Premiership game with Dundee United.
Here are the key points from the interim Dons manager:
Robson says it won’t be strange coming up against Jim Goodwin, and he’s not spoken to him since his appointment at Tannadice.
He adds: “Nothing surprises me in this game… I’m pleased for Jim that he’s back in at a great club."
Robson has sat down with new chief executive Alan Burrows and they “briefly” discussed the managerial vacancy.
Robson wouldn’t be drawn on his own position, saying it was “out of his hands”.
Goalkeeper Kelle Roos and midfielder Connor Barron are both back in training.