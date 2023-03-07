Hibs v Rangers: Pick of the stats

Hibernian have won their last two home league games by an aggregate score of 8-0. Lee Johnson's men have 26 home league goals overall this campaign, last netting more in 2018-19 (28).

Against no side has Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos scored more Scottish Premiership goals than he has against Hibs (10), although just three of those strikes have been scored at Easter Road (30%).

Hibs are winless in their last 17 league meetings with Rangers (D6 L11) since a 2-1 victory at Ibrox in February 2018 under Neil Lennon.