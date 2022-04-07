Howe on Willock, St James' Park atmosphere and Wolves
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's game with Wolves on Friday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Howe says he will need to make a late call on Joe Willock as the midfielder is doubtful with a knee injury. Miguel Almiron is available again after recovering from illness.
On the second-half display at Tottenham: “I think there should be criticism, certainly I was very critical of it. I know the players were disappointed so we’ve got no issues taking that. We have to respond now.”
He is pleased to be back at St James’ Park after four successive away games: “It’s massive for us to be back home. It does feel like a long time. We want to try to generate that atmosphere from our recent home games, where it’s been electric."
On the impact of January signing Bruno Guimaraes: “He's someone I've really enjoyed working with. He's very much a winner and has a great attitude to his training. With his flamboyance and technique comes a steeliness, which is hugely important in his position.”
On Wolves: "It's a big challenge. Their record away from home has been very good all season. They're tight at the back and they've got players that can hurt you with the ball. We believe we can beat anybody when we bring our A-game so we need to do that."