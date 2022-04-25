Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal had to battle through moments of difficulty before beating Manchester United to complete a highly satisfactory week for manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners needed a powerful response to three straight Premier League losses and wins against Chelsea and now Manchester United provided an emphatic answer.

Arteta will have been concerned by some of Arsenal’s defending that afforded United too many chances but this was about getting the job done and the final outcome confirms that the Gunners’ top-four ambitions are right back on track.

Arsenal pounced on United’s defensive frailties and, once Granit Xhaka released the pressure valve by restoring their two-goal advantage, they were able to see out the victory in relative comfort.

It keeps up the pressure on north London arch-rivals Tottenham and makes the derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May even more mouth-watering.