Andy West, Spanish football writer

It's not difficult to pinpoint the biggest threat to Manchester City's chances of advancing to the Champions League final.

Karim Benzema is having a spectacular season for Real Madrid, with consecutive hat-tricks against Paris St-Germain and Chelsea.

But Benzema is not Real's only 30-something star who keeps getting better with age, because midfield maestro Luka Modric - now 36 - is also having another magnificent campaign.

In fact, a case could be made that Modric is even more important to Real's overall structure than Benzema.

His dual ability to build play from the back and create danger around the opposition penalty area is fundamental to the team's coherence and fluidity.

After his telling contribution in Real's aggregate win over Chelsea in the last eight, Spanish sports newspaper Marca wrote: "With Modric on the pitch, nothing is impossible. Build him a statue now!"

Part of what lies behind the long list of tributes to Modric is a sense that it simply shouldn't be possible for him to consistently perform so brilliantly at the age of 36.

The midfielder's age is even a joking matter within the squad: Modric is only a year younger than winger Rodrygo's father, a former professional player in his native Brazil.

Read more on Modric here