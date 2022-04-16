Hibernian head coach Shaun Maloney told BBC Scotland after their 2-1 defeat to Hearts: “I'm extremely disappointed, gutted really for the players and the support.

"I think the performance was brilliant really, even with going 2-0, with the way we were playing at times it was really good.

"With 10 men, we still looked like the team that looked most likely to score, I’m incredibly proud but disappointed the performance didn't match the result. It’s by far the best performance since I’ve been here.

"We created more than enough in terms of dangerous opportunities, but we didn't defend the set-play or the counter-attack, I was really with how we played in that attacking area.

"We have to get to a point where we’re more clinical and until we get there will are going to feel more hurt than we are just now

"What I need to instil over the next four or five games, months, seasons - whatever it may be - is a level of performance, desire and physicality that we showed today.

"We need to instil that culture again and make sure we never feel like this again, particularly next season."