Former West Ham goalkeeper David James is excited by the prospect of London Stadium potentially hosting Champions League football next season.

With the Hammers sitting eight points off fourth place in the Premier League and having played a game more, hopes of automatic qualification into Europe's top club competition appear slim.

Boss David Moyes believes the Hammers have a good chance of winning the Europa League and reaching their first European final in 46 years, which would secure a place in next season's Champions League.

James told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "What David Moyes is doing now is focusing purely on getting to the Europa League final and winning it as his route into the Champions League, because qualification via the Premier League is out of his hands.

"He’s got belief in that squad. The squad have got belief in themselves and I’m just thinking of London Stadium hosting Champions League football next season. That would be awesome."

