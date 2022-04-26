Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

And so the misery continues. Except this weekend we ratcheted it up a level.

Not content with being abject and error-ridden on the pitch, on Saturday the day’s biggest commotion was reserved for off it.

It began with a piece in The Times, external in which our sporting director, Stuart Webber, riled up City fans by confirming last summer’s contract extension had been agreed with Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones (our co-owners) on the premise of this season and next being part-work, part-sabbatical - and ended with the same gent having an exchange with protesting fans outside the stadium.

Webber’s part-sabbatical is based around him climbing, for his charity, several of the world’s highest peaks, concluding with Mount Everest in December.

All worthy stuff, but given this season has been an undiluted disaster for the club, to then be told by the sporting director that he has had other things on his mind has been too much for some.

If this campaign had gone swimmingly, then fair enough - and, of course, a healthy work-life balance is a must for everyone - but it takes a fair bit of chutzpah to puff your chest out and shout it out loud when the team for which you’re responsible is in the ‘worst Premier League team ever’ conversation.

With only silence emanating from Carrow Road since Saturday’s car crash, it appears the club and Webber feel they can ride this one out, but with every terrible result - and there’s room for five more - the exasperation is unlikely to subside any time soon.

There’s every chance that Dean Smith's former charges at Aston Villa will relegate us at the weekend – and most City fans just want the season to end.