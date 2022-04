Well, it's the (really) big one! Liverpool travel to Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday, in a game that could determine the champions of 2021-22.

Jurgen Klopp opted for Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as his front three in the win at Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday, while captain Jordan Henderson started on the bench. Would you change things around at the Etihad this weekend?

It's time to pick your Liverpool XI to face City