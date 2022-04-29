Mikel Arteta said he can appreciate how challenging it is for West Ham to be still competing in both the Europa League and Premier League.

The Arsenal boss doesn't expect an easy game against the Hammers on Sunday, despite facing them in the middle of their two semi-finals against Eintracht Frankfurt.

He said: "It is very demanding, but you watched yesterday's game and the chances that they created and the chances that they missed it could have been very, very different - so I don't think it's a performance issue. But, of course, it is demanding when you play three times a week.

"They have been doing that all season and they have been really good in both competitions.

"They have a big squad as well. They have many different options to change their players and still maintain their level. So I don’t see that."

When asked if not being involved in Europe has helped Arsenal's push for a top-four Premier League finish, Arteta said: "It's what we had. I said we're going to fight to make the most out of it and try to play it in our favour and try to take advantage of that situation."