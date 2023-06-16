'I know I have it in me' - Lammers vows to ramp up his scoring rate

New Rangers striker Sam Lammers is determined to improve his scoring record and says he will thrive on the pressure to win every game with the Ibrox club.

The Dutch striker was prolific for PSV Eindhoven reserves in the Dutch second tier as a youngster and his form earned him a first-team breakthrough, going on to score six times in 29 appearances for the Dutch giants.

He also enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at fellow Eredivisie side Heerenveen, netting 19 in 35 games, but the goals have dried up since he left PSV to sign for Serie A side Atalanta in 2020.

Lammers' last 75 appearances, which covers his time at Atalanta and loans at Eintracht Frankfurt, Empoli and Sampdoria, have yielded just six goals.

“I know for a striker the main target is to score a lot of goals," the 26-year-old told Sky Sports.

“This is also my goal at Rangers, but I’m not a typical striker who is only hanging inside the box. I want to help the team, I can drop out of the striker position.

“With my height you would maybe expect me to be a target-man, but that’s not what I am.

“But I want to score more goals again because I know I have it me. I had periods where I scored a lot of goals and now the last couple of years, not so much, even though sometimes at the clubs I was with it wasn’t easy because you didn’t get a lot of chances.

“I think the attacking style of Rangers fits me. Of course Rangers have to win every game, especially in the league, so this fits me really well.

“I think I need this [pressure of fighting for the title]. I had it last when I was with PSV and had the good experience once of winning it."