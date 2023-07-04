Liverpool "have added really well" with the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister according to former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily that Jurgen Klopp's new-look attacking midfielder is something to be excited by.

"It is very exciting. The players they have brought in - Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, who is an attacking midfielder and he is very much a player that wants to be further up the field.

"Maybe that is what Klopp is looking for. When Liverpool changed, what they went for was that high press energy from players that can get up the pitch and get in behind the likes of Salah and Mane. Now they have Gakpo and Nunez and those players are capable of doing it but it was the follow-up behind them that lacked.

"Now you look at Mac Allister and this new lad, they have enough about them to be able to implement that high press, get after the ball. When they do receive the ball they have quality in the forward areas, almost more than the likes of Wijnaldum and people like that.

"Exciting players for Liverpool to bring into the squad, just getting up to Klopp’s tempo and what he wants, hopefully it will be a decent transition. I think they have added really well and it’s a department they have been looking to strengthen. Liverpool have identified what they need and hopefully they hit the ground running."

