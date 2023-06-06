'I will forever be a Celtic fan' - Postecoglou

Following confirmation of his move to Tottenham, Ange Postecoglou says he will "forever be a supporter" of Celtic after a two-year spell filled with "fantastic moments".

“It was an honour to be asked to be Celtic manager," Postecoglou says on the club's statement. "I have given everything to deliver success to our supporters. Culminating in the treble, my players and backroom team have been brilliant for me on this journey.

“Our supporters have been magnificent to me and I thank them for the way they have embraced me during the past two years. My ambition was always to give our fans a team they could be proud of and I think we have achieved that."

Postecoglou also confirms that Celtic wanted him to prolong his stay at the club. However, the chance to move to Spurs was one which the Australian could not turn down.

“They wanted me to extend my time at Celtic," the Australian adds. "While I am so respectful and understanding of their position, a new opportunity has been presented to me and it is one which I wanted to explore.

"Celtic is a phenomenal football club and so much more. I wish everyone connected with Celtic nothing but continued success.”