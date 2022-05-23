Tottenham forward Son Heung-min says it is "a dream" to be holding the Premier League's Golden Boot trophy after he scored twice at Norwich to become joint winner with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Son hit an outstanding 23 goals to fire Spurs back into the Champions League and admitted he felt "emotional" at the end of Sunday's victory.

"I used to dream of this when I was a kid and now it's in my hands," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It's actually a really heavy trophy and it's incredible to have it. I can't believe it - it makes me really emotional."

Son praised his manager Antonio Conte, whose appointment in November reinvigorated an ailing Spurs squad.

"Before he came to the club, nobody believed we could finish in a Champions League spot," he said.

"He has given us so many different things and now everyone deserves to be there."

