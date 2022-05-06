Rangnick on Maguire, talking to Ten Hag and Lingard

Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the interim boss:

Harry Maguire has been training since Wednesday and is available.

Marcus Rashford is suffering with bronchitis and is unavailable, while Eric Bailly has a back problem.

Rangnick still hasn't spoken to Erik ten Hag but the two have agreed to talk at the end of the season.

He said the Brentford game was "one of our best games in possession in the last six months".

He said recent results have been encouraging and added: "I am positive the pathway could be a very positive one. This is what we are trying to achieve."

On Jesse Lingard's lack of minutes, Rangnick said: "I had to choose between Jesse and Edinson. I decided on Edinson. I had to take a decision - it won't be to the liking of everyone."

