Man Utd v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Manchester United failed to win either of their league meetings with Crystal Palace last season (D1 L1). They’ve not gone three without a win against the Eagles since a run of four between 1925 and 1970.
Crystal Palace have taken seven points from their past four league meetings with Manchester United (W2 D1 L1), as many as they’d managed in their previous 23 against them (W1 D4 L18).
Crystal Palace have already won 2-0 away against Manchester City in the Premier League this season – the last London side to win away at both Manchester clubs (City & United) in the same top-flight campaign was Arsenal in 1990-91.