Crystal Palace v Everton - confirmed team news
- Published
Christian Benteke has to make do with a place on the Crystal Palace substitutes bench - one of three changes after last Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.
Joel Ward returns to the side and is captain while Odsonne Edouard is back in. Like Benteke, Nathaniel Clyne and Jeffrey Schlupp drop to the bench.
Will Hughes is making his first Premier League start of the season.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Kouyate, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard.
Substitutes: Butland, Olise, Eze, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly, Riedewald.
Rafael Benitez also shuffles his pack despite seeing Everton return to winning ways last time out against Arsenal.
Yerry Mina and Allan are not involved at all while Anthony Gordon drops to the bench.
In come Mason Holgate, Fabian Delph and Andre Gomes.
Gomes is making his first Premier League start of the season.
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Doucoure, Delph, Townsend, Gomes, Gray, Richarlison.
Substitutes: Kenny, Begovic, Iwobi, Gordon, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Rondon, Simms, Onyango.