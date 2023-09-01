Nottingham Forest have signed midfielder Nicolas Dominguez from Bologna.

Dominguez has signed a five-year contract in a deal which sees Forest's Remo Freuler make the move over to Bologna.

The 25-year-old made 34 appearances and scored three goals for the Serie A side last season, as the club narrowly missed out on European football.

Nicolas Dominguez on signing for Steve Cooper's side: "It feels amazing to join a club with so much history in England and the Premier League.

"I watched the game Forest played against Sheffield United, I saw the fans in the stadium and it attracted me.

"I'm over the moon and keen to embrace this challenge."