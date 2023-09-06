Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Four games. It is not a huge sample size.

After all, two seasons ago Spurs also won three of their opening quartet under Nuno Espirito Santo.

And yet, there was nothing like the same air of positivity that is currently swirling around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The reason? In part, it’s the infectious character of new boss Ange Postecoglou, immortalised in a cover version of Robbie Williams’ iconic Angels song.

He has released the shackles that bit so tightly under Antonio Conte, and his creative forwards have been reaping the rewards.

That much is obvious in the data above.

James Maddison has made Tottenham tick in the first four games, taking more shots than any other Spurs player (13) and having the second most successful passes in the opposition half (behind Yves Bissouma).

Granted, last year he was playing in a struggling Leicester side, but so far this season he is averaging more shots a game, is six per cent up on his passing accuracy and has already bagged two assists in the opening matches, compared to only nine over the whole of the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile Son Heung-min, for so long Robin to Harry Kane’s Batman, has been inspired, albeit his 30% shot conversion rate stats are skewed by his deadly three-goal display against Burnley.

Spurs’ new captain ran riot at Turf Moor, mainly because he had Maddison loading up the bullets and Son could just be trusted to fire them.

How long can it last? Spurs have Sheffield United after the international break before the acid test of Arsenal away and Liverpool at home before the end of September.

