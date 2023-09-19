Former Newcastle winger Keith Gillespie believes the club are "ahead of where they thought they were going to be" after qualifying for the Champions League last season, but that Eddie Howe's side can go and get a result at the San Siro: "It's such a big thing, when you hear that Champions League music again. For some players it's going to be new to them. Excitement and nerves, there's a mixture of everything, but once that whistle blows you've got to focus and do as best as you can.

"I think with where the club is at the minute, we're ahead of where we thought we were going to be. Finishing fourth last year and qualifying was probably something that most people didn't envisage. So it's going to be a great occasion, against a big club like AC Milan as well.

"It's going to be tough but, looking at the group, I really feel that we have a really good chance of progressing to the next stages. We can beat anybody at St. James' Park, there's no doubt about that.

"I think we've got every chance of getting something tonight. They're not the AC Milan of old and they're coming in off a heavy defeat at the weekend against Inter Milan."