Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven: Key stats
This was Arsenal's biggest opening-game win in the Champions League since beating Braga 6-0 in 2010-11.
Arsenal became the seventh side to have four players score on their Champions League debut for the club in the same game.
The Gunners scored three first-half goals in a Champions League game for the first time since December 2014 against Galatasaray.
Bukayo Saka's eighth-minute goal was the earliest Arsenal have scored in their opening game in the competition.