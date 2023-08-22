Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Just before the league opener a few weeks ago I stuck on a fiver at a million to one that Killie wouldn't concede a goal all season; I want it paid in used notes come the end of May.

In all seriousness, the change in Killie this season is unbelievable, and to keep clean sheets against Rangers, Hearts and now Celtic is some achievement.

Every good team needs a solid base, and our defensive unit has been nothing short of outstanding. Our keeper has had very little to do in all three games and that is testament to the hard work, desire, and ability of the players in front of him.

It would be unfair to just single out the defence though, as every single player has played his part and we hopefully still have one or two to come in before the end of the window. The feel good factor is much in evidence among the fans and a large travelling support will travel to Motherwell this weekend looking for our magnificent start to continue.