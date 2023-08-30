Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on his side's last-gasp Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest: "Based on the performance, we would have always been pleased to get what we deserve, a result and clean sheet. A good win for the lads and into another round.

"Premier League teams have got such quality squads you don't weaken when you make changes. Forest's main players going forward were not starting, but we made changes and looked the same as us.

"Zeki has got a real goal threat, hopefully one of many. That is one exciting thing about our squad, there is potential for the future too.

"One [injury] I think will be bad, it looked like it. I will take any positive news on Ekdal. We hope Vitinho is not too bad. It looks a knee for both, for Ekdal we hope it is not going to be too bad. He was in a lot of pain. There was a cost to this game for sure."