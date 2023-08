The draw for the group stages of this season's Champions League will take place on Thursday at 17:00 BST, following the final play-offs on Wednesday evening.

Having automatically qualified for the second successive season, Celtic will be in Pot 1.

Brendan Rodgers last managed the club in the groups in 2017-18 when they finished third behind Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich.

We will bring you all the draw details as soon as they happen.