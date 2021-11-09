Tuesday talking point: The rollercoaster continues

Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Somebody once asked me during the title-winning season of 2015-16 what it was like being a Leicester fan...

Imagine spending your whole life sitting on a rollercoaster knowing that after every up there is a down coming any time.

You get the idea.

That’s why I spent the whole of that season sat next to a Spurs fan at work convinced we would blow it - and tbf so did he. That two-horse race didn’t end well for him.

Yes we are a ‘rich’ club now - a club that the likes of Oldham, Rochdale and Hartlepool dream of being - but we are far from being a Chelsea, Manchester City or even a Newcastle now.

We are no longer a have-to-sell club, but we will sell if the price is right. However, it is now our manager who appears to be in constant demand, linked with virtually every job vacancy both in England and on the continent.

It appears Manchester United think he will be a better driver than Ole, but after already publicly turning down the Newcastle job, certain bookmakers are saying there is already a verbal agreement in place.

Would he take it? Who knows?

Would he walk out on us mid-season? He did at Celtic but surely doing it a second time is a reputation he does not want.

When he signed for us we knew it would be a stepping stone to a bigger job for him. If we were to believe all the rumours, we expect every season to start with being managerless and fielding a five-a-side team.