Aston Villa v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Aston Villa have lost 12 of their past 14 Premier League meetings with Manchester City (won one, drawn one), conceding 39 goals in these games (2.8 per game).

  • Manchester City have won 10 of their past 11 meetings with Aston Villa in all competitions (D1) since a 3-2 loss at Villa Park in September 2013.

  • Aston Villa have lost 13 of their last 14 Premier League games against reigning champions, though they did beat Liverpool 7-2 at Villa Park last season. The last time they won consecutive home league games against the reigning top-flight champions was in April/December 1976 (vs Derby and Liverpool).