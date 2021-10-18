Brentford's emergence as a Premier League club owes much to some fine recruitment and Match of the Day 2 caught up with directors of football Phil Giles and Rasmus Ankersen before Saturday's defeat by Chelsea.

Pointing to some of their fine recruitment from League One and elsewhere, Ankersen stressed his mantra of signing players for "where you want to go and not where you are".

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy told Match of the Day 2: "It's brilliant. The other thing that goes with the recruitment is the ability of the coaches. A lot of work goes in to getting the right coaches in place to enhance the talent they've got.

"Those players don't just go there and get better. They get better because they are coached really well. It shows you the importance of good recruitment and good coaches who are given the time to work with players and improve them.

"So far, Brentford have been an absolute credit."

You can watch the full segment from 39 minutes here