'I feel a lot of joy' - Palace sign Mali midfielder Doucoure

Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of midfielder Cheick Doucoure on a five-year deal from Lens.

The 22-year-old Mali international is Patrick Vieira's third signing of the summer after winger Malcolm Ebiowei and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

"I'm very happy. I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player," said Doucoure. "I’m proud to be at Palace today."

Doucoure made 36 appearances for Lens last season, scoring one goal.

