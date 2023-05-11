David Lockwood, Editorial Sustainability Lead, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Leeds United and Fulham were the lowest-scoring Premier League clubs in the latest study on sustainability by United Nations-backed Sport Positive.

For the fourth consecutive season, Sport Positive has ranked all 20 top-flight clubs in England based on their environmental efforts.

Some clubs have come under fire for the use of domestic flights this season, with 30-minute flights to attend fixtures criticised for their impact on the environment.

But they are also judged on what else they are doing to improve their climate credentials, with an annual table measuring everything from use of plastic to plant-based food.

Forest scored the lowest of any club with 4.5 points from a possible 27, with Bournemouth (6.5), Fulham and Leeds (both 10) just above them in the list.

See the full list and read more about the ranking criteria here