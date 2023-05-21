Hibernian v Rangers: Team news

Unsurprisingly, Hibernian manager Lee Johnson sticks with the same side that drew away to Aberdeen last week.

Connor Goldson drops out the Rangers side after their Old Firm derby victory and manager Michael Beale has revealed that the centre-half will be sidelined for three months.

His place is taken by 19-year-old Leon King, while Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi replaces winger Rabbi Matondo.

Captain James Tavernier makes his 400th appearance, while the bench is peppered with young players from the B side.