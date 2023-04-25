Klopp on Firmino, chase for European football and sporting director search

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League game at West Ham on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Forward Roberto Firmino won't be fit for the game at London Stadium but Klopp said: "I hope at the end of the week he is closer."

  • Midfielder Naby Keita is "much closer" and Klopp added: "If everything goes well I think he could be in partial training today."

  • Liverpool "still have to prove ourselves" as they chase European qualification. Klopp added: "We have to keep going."

  • The German praised "exceptional" Diogo Jota after the forward's four goals in his past two games.

  • Klopp said he heard the search for a new sporting director is moving in the "right direction" but added: "I am not the person who can give a real answer."

  • On Wednesday's opponents West Ham, whose form has improved, Klopp said: "[They are] a good team and are showing their quality again."

