BBC Radio 5 Live's Ian Dennis: "Doucoure with a volley. Oh Doucoure with a volley. Sheer delerium inside Goodsion Park. What a sweet strike from Doucoure. Oh he hit that. It travelled like a rocket and gave the keeper no chance. Everton are doing it again, a last-day escape. What a hit. A goal to rival Barry Horne's from 29 years ago."

Co-commentator Stephen Warnock: "The best player on the pitch, the player who has tried to make things happen. He catches it like you'll never catch a ball again. Goodison Park has absolutely erupted. There are people with tears in their eyes in front of us. Everyone is hugging each other. It is absolutely unbelievable."