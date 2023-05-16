Newcastle United's interest in 22-year-old Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has a 70m euro (£60.9m) release clause in his RB Leipzig contract, has intensified in recent weeks but there has not been any contact between the clubs. (Sky Sports Germany, external)

Newcastle are also interested in 23-year-old Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, while the Magpies will face competition from Tottenham for fellow England international and Leicester City playmaker James Maddison. (Mail, external)

