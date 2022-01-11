'Watford are going backwards under Ranieri'

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says he thought Claudio Ranieri would have been sacked by now because "performances haven't been good enough".

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Sutton said: "Watford made a mistake sacking Xisco Munoz.

"Ranieri has come in and any other Watford manager in the history of the club would have been sacked with the record he has got.

"They have been ruthless in the past and I don’t know what it is, but there is some attachment and connection with Ranieri.

"We all look at how their model has been in the past and we’ve scratched our heads. You look at the record under Ranieri and they have lost nine Premier League games. They are going backwards.

"In the past, the gut instinct has been right to sack managers, and it has been on results and performances. Performances haven’t been good enough but the Pozzos aren’t pulling the trigger."

Hear more on Watford from 32'08 on BBC Sounds