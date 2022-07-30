United beaten by Atletico Madrid in Oslo

Manchester United's penultimate pre-season match ended in defeat as Atletico Madrid won 1-0 in Oslo.

Joao Felix scored the only goal three minutes from time as he beat David de Gea with a low drive from close range.

Fred was dismissed shortly after for a second yellow card after stamping on Alvaro Morata.

Christian Eriksen impressed on his United debut, and speaking after the match Erik ten Hag said: "He showed some class touches, some great vision and exactly why he's here. More minutes under his belt and he'll be a real asset for us".

United wrap up their pre-season campaign on Sunday, when they host Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.