Nottingham Forest new signing Orel Mangala expects a "crazy atmosphere" at the City Ground on Sunday as he looks to make his home debut against West Ham.

The midfielder, who signed from Stuttgart for a reported £12.7m, came on as a substitute at St James' Park on Saturday in his side's 2-0 loss against Newcastle.

"It was nice to be there and to join with the team. It was a nice experience. I am now looking forward to the game against West Ham," he told the club YouTube channel., external

"I am very excited, I heard about the atmosphere and saw some videos. I think it will be a crazy atmosphere on Sunday."

Mangala has won two caps for Belgium and added: "For me it is the best league in the world and it is one more step in my young career so I am excited.

"It is one of my goals to be in the national team all the time so I am working for it and I think Nottingham Forest is a good step for me to show myself."