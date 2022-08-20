Dundee Utd 0-3 St Mirren: What did the manager say?

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: “We’re very pleased with the performance and we were very disciplined without the ball and that’s the key to not conceding goals.

“We’ve got a real threat going forward in our two midfielders, Keanu Baccus and Mark O’Hara, and our centre-forwards are a handful.

“We’ve worked on it and worked on it over the pre-season period and the cup games were maybe a bit false for us in that we had too much possession for us, which sounds strange maybe.

"But we’re very good without the ball and we hit teams on the counter. I thought today we were magnificent.

“We’re really disciplined and I believe we have been in all four games. We can’t get too carried away, it’s a great result and a good performance but it’s a lot to build on."