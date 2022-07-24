Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson believes Scottish football "can sharpen up" following his side's exit from the Scottish League Cup.

Greenock Morton were awarded a 3-0 win after Hibs fielded the suspended Rocky Bushiri. The defender also faces a Scottish FA hearing after playing despite being banned.

Johnson had expressed surprise that there was no fourth official when Morton visited Easter Road on Wednesday. The match finished 1-1 and Morton won the subsequent penalty shootout.

"Obviously, I have come up from England and I am looking at no fourth officials in games," said Johnson after Sunday's 1-0 friendly defeat of Norwich City.

"In England there's an extranet system that, if there is a suspension pending, there's a flag that comes up and everybody gets notified in the football club. It's not difficult to do that, it's just admin.

"At the same time we've got to take responsibility, first on a football level, and then on an administration level. But there's things up here that I'm seeing that I am thinking, 'come on, we can sharpen up'.

"This is the top league in a top country, full of passion, full of great footballers, full of history, and we need to sharpen up."