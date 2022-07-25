Erling Haaland believes his on-field connection with Jack Grealish "is going to be fun" after the England man supplied him with a goal on his first pre-season appearance for Manchester City.

City edged Bayern Munich 1-0 at a soggy Lambeau Park in Wisconsin at the weekend, and the goal - which saw Haaland turn home Grealish's low cross from inside the six-yard box - offered promising signs of things to come for Pep Guardiola's side this season.

"You know I've been watching lots of City games, so of course I've been seeing myself in these situations," Haaland told the club website, external.

"I'm not surprised. Sure, Grealish has to get better, and I have to get better, but it was a good link and I like the vibe around him."

Haaland sat out City's game against Club America last week and said he was still not 100% ready before the Community Shield against Liverpool at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

"My fitness is not perfect - but it will come. I'm not worried about that," added the Norwegian.